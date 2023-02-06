Arizona State Retirement System Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UA. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 78.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $65,000. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

