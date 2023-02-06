Arizona State Retirement System Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.98 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

