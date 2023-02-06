Arizona State Retirement System Has $340,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.69 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.