Arizona State Retirement System Has $390,000 Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

ADTRAN Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

