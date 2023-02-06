Arizona State Retirement System Has $507,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock opened at $154.79 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $168.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.75.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

