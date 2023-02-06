Arizona State Retirement System Has $510,000 Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

