Arizona State Retirement System Has $584,000 Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $565.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

