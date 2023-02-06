Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

AKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

