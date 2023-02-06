Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after buying an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,795,000 after buying an additional 81,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 175,861 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

PRAA opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $47.62.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

