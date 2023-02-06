Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 14,734 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 111.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 63.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.00 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 200.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.