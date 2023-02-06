Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 158 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 12.0% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,974.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,893.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,702,888.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,974.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,121. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $80.21 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

