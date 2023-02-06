Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 943 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 69,310 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $204,449.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,254 shares of company stock worth $7,714,108 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMDX opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $70.20.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.