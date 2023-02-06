Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PR. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

