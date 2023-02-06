Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRWD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,901,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 380.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 972,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

