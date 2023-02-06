Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,056 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $544,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 100.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 50.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

