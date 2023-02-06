Arizona State Retirement System Sells 638 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in DigitalOcean by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in DigitalOcean by 59.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 46.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalOcean Trading Down 10.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

DOCN opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

