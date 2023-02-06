Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,447 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Newmark Group Trading Down 0.8 %

About Newmark Group

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.