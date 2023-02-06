Arizona State Retirement System Sells 790 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.45.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

