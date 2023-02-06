Arizona State Retirement System Sells 972 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Laureate Education by 41.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 348,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 101,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 14.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 329.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 67,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $1,287,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAUR stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

