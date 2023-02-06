AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $641,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 29,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $136.88 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,191,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

