Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

