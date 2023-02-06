Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 655,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDP. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 238,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54,287 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

