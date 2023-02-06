Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 45.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 248,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

