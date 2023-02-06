Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,178,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.26 on Monday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

