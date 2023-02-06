Barclays PLC Purchases 76,936 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,323 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Transocean by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,052 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,877 shares of company stock worth $340,874. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RIG opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.