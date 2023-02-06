Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WesBanco by 144.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $38.48 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $184,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,785.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $184,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,785.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $450,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

