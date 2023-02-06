Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Buys 163 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
