Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Bill.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $94.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.06. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.78.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

