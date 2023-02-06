Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,592,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.8 %

Boise Cascade Profile

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $78.41 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65.

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.