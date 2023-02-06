Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of BAH opened at $96.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.