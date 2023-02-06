Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 673,822 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 286,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $223,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,102,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brigham Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 42.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

