Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $827.57 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,586.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $741.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $916.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

