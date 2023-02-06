California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CWT opened at $62.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

