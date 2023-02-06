Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

CNI opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

