Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCBG stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $568.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group increased their target price on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

