Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 331.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carter’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $100.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

