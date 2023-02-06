Check Capital Management Inc. CA Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
