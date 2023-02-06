Check Capital Management Inc. CA Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -385.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading

