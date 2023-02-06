Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 7,187 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,699.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

