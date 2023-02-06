Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN opened at $250.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $253.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

