Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $621,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 31.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after buying an additional 257,365 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $3,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Cinemark Price Performance

CNK opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.