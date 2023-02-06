City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CHCO opened at $99.83 on Monday. City Holding has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $168,342.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $168,342.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $195,484.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,466 shares of company stock worth $645,412. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

