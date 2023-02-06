Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $66.52 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,674 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 12.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

