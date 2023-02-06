Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.5 %

CBU stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Community Bank System Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

