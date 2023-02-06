Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

