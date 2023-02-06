Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 0.6 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $115.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

