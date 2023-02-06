Creative Planning Acquires 32 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cable One were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cable One by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $827.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $741.54 and a 200-day moving average of $916.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,586.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

