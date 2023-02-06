Creative Planning Boosts Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $400,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,057,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

