Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 155.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Core & Main by 18.6% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

NYSE:CNM opened at $23.00 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

