Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coupang were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

