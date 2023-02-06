Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

